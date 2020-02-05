Complex lung operation performed at Tura Civil Hospital

TURA: For the first time in the history of the Tura Civil Hospital, a patient with Broncho-pleural fistula (hole in the lung) was successfully operated upon on Monday by a team of doctors from the hospital.

The team that conducted the complicated operation comprised of Dr Lee Rozer Ch Marak, MS, MCH and his assistant, Dr John Rikrak Raksam Marak along with Dr Stevie Jaseng N Sangma, MD Anaesthesiology.

According to Tura Civil Hospital Superintendent, Meenakshi Sangma, a 21 year old patient from Edenbari near Tura came to the hospital with severe breathing problem due to air between the lungs and chest cavity. Since the surgery to repair the condition is usually performed at a higher centre like NEIGRIHMS, Shillong by the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon, the patient was referred there for further treatment. However, the family members could not take the patient due to personal reasons.

Therefore, to save the patient’s life and after obtaining informed consent the challenging operation was done for the first time at Tura Civil Hospital by opening up the Chest cavity and repairing the Broncho-pleural fistula (hole in the lung).

Sangma also informed that the Anaesthesiology had for the first time administered a unique anaesthesia technique called One Lung Ventilation where oxygen and anaesthetic agent is allowed to enter only non-operated one lung so as to make the surgery less difficult for the surgeon.