Eilish feared she was heading for Spears’ head-shaving meltdown

Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish feared she was heading for a breakdown akin to singer Britney Spears’ 2007 head-shaving drama after hitting her ‘lowest point’ while on tour last year. The 18-year-old became a pop phenomenon with the huge success of her debut album, ‘When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, but Eilish recently said her sudden rise to fame took a huge toll on her mental health, and even made her feel suicidal, reports a website.

In a new interview with US Vogue, she said she began sympathising with the personal troubles Spears went through so publicly over a decade ago, because Eilish was concerned she was destined for the same fate. ‘As a fan growing up, I was always like ‘What the fk is wrong with them?,’ Eilish shared of watching her teen idols fall from grace as a child. ‘All the scandals. The Britney moment. You grow up thinking they’re pretty and they’re skinny; why would they fk it up? But the bigger I get, the more I’m like ‘Oh, my God, of course they had to do that.’ In my dark places I’ve worried that I was going to become the stereotype that everybody thinks every young artist becomes, because how can they not?” she said.

Eilish added: “Last year, when I was at my lowest point during the tour in Europe, I was worried I was going to have a breakdown and shave my head.’ The Bad Guy hitmaker, who suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome and has self-harmed in the past, has since managed to reach a healthier place mentally and emotionally, thanks to therapy and a reduced work schedule, but she is continually blown away by her pop stardom — particularly after becoming the youngest artist ever to win the four major categories at the Grammy Awards last month. (IANS)