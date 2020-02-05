Men in Blue look to continue domination over Kiwis in 1st ODI

Hamilton: Injuries to key players has opened the door for exciting youngsters such as Prithvi Shaw to make an impression in the Indian line-up against a low-on-confidence and depleted New Zealand in the three-match ODI series starting here on Wednesday.

This is India’s third ODI assignment after the World Cup last year, having previously beaten West Indies (away) and Australia (at home).

The Black Caps, on the other hand, play their first ODI since that infamous loss at Lord’s in the World Cup final against England. The last time these two sides met in the 50-over format, New Zealand had knocked India out of the World Cup with an 18-run win over two days in the second semi-final at Manchester.

India are set to field two debutant openers, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, in the first ODI against New Zealand after skipper Virat Kohli confirmed that K L Rahul will continue to bat in the middle-order. Regular opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the New Zealand T20s and ODIs last month after hurting his left shoulder during the home ODIs against

Australia. His partner and India vice-captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the three games and the following Tests on Tuesday due to a left calf muscle strain, necessitating a complete change in the opening combination. Rahul will keep wickets and bat at number five like he did during the Australia series, Kohli said on Tuesday. “Prithvi’s definitely going to start and whoever the replacement is, we’ll ask for an opener (which has already been decided with Agarwal replacing Rohit). KL will bat in the middle-order. We want him to get accustomed to that role and keep as well,” said Kohli. Kohl said Rohit’s absence doesn’t hamper the team’s preparations as there are not many ODI series lined up in the year of T20 World Cup. “I understand it’s an unfortunate situation that Rohit can’t be a part of this series.

When you talk about one-day cricket and T20 cricket and Test cricket now, he’s one guy who’s always on the list first. But the thing is that we don’t have any one-day tournaments to look forward to. “It’s if anything an ideal time for him to go away and rectify this as soon as he can and come back. He played the T20I series, so from the team’s balance point of view heading into the World Cup year, it doesn’t really hamper the combination as far as the T20s are concerned,” he said. New Zealand will also be missing Kane Williamson as also pacers Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson. (PTI)