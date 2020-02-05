Pro-ILP graffiti welcome Cabinet

JOWAI: Graffiti with pro-ILP slogans were spotted in several parts of this town ahead of the Cabinet meeting.

While the state government held its first ever cabinet meeting in the Office of the Divisional Officer, Soil and Water Conservation, Mih Myntdu, pro-ILP graffiti like ‘No ILP, No Cabinet’ were seen in many places including on the walls and at the entrance of the meeting venue.

As soon as the graffiti were noticed in the morning, the district administration and police removed these.

When informed about the graffiti, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that he recently met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to hold a meeting with a delegation from the state.

“I also briefed him that we have passed a reso-lution and he assured that he would call the delegation and after discussions, picture will be clearer,” he said, adding that MDA is the first government in the state which has passed a resolution in the state Assembly for ILP and this shows the government’s seriousness

The chief minister said that the implementation of ILP is not under their control, but they are pursuing with the Home Ministry and if necessary, they will also pursue the matter with the prime minister.

He also said that the protesting NGOs should be happy and they should realise that the state government has taken sincere steps.

“We are open for discussions and talks and let us all work together”, he said.