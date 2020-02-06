Cong questions Games preparations

SHILLONG: Opposition leader Mukul Sangma on Wednesday questioned the state government’s preparations for the National Games scheduled for 2022.

Speaking to media persons here, Sangma lamented the “very slow” pace of work on the sanctioned schemes while pointing out that work for the main indoor stadium has not even started yet.

The scheme for the stadium was sanctioned by the North Eastern Council in 2017-18. He wondered whether the authorities have a “magic wand” to make things happen or will use prefab like China which built a hospital in 11 days. He was referring to the neighbouring country’s alacrity in building the hospital in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The senior Congress leader also felt there is a lack of energy and enthusiasm for the mega event, which is only two-and-a-half-years away.

The 1st Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) for the 39th National Games recently visited Shillong and made it clear to the state government that it must adhere to timelines.

The committee had said construction of the major infrastructure must start by June-July this year if the state wants to host the event without any delay. The state government has managed to mobilise around Rs 450 crore from various ministries for development of the required Games infrastructure.