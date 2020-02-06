Haryana to give facilities to Tibetan children

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has accorded approval to extend facilities and benefits to children of Tibetan refugees, state Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on Thursday.

He said a Tibetan rehabilitation policy would be framed on the lines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

He said these facilities included admission to the children of Tibetan refugees in government schools, mid-day meal, free textbooks and uniform.

For availing the facilities, a Tibetan individual has been residing in India for a minimum period of 182 days or more. The individual or family members of Tibetan refugees should posses the registration certificate issued by the Central Tibetan Relief Committee.

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has lived in India since fleeing his homeland in Tibet in 1959. The Tibetan administration-in-exile is based in Dharamsala town in Himachal Pradesh.

IANS