NSF calls for resolution against CAA

Kohima: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has appealed to the Nagaland government to adopt a resolution against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during the 5th Session of 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly that will begin on Friday.

In a memorandum to the Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, NSF president Ninoto Awomi and general secretary Liremo R Kikon said it disapproved and rejected CAA and warned the act would open the floodgate for illegal immigrants to infiltrate “our land,” thereby altering the demographic and linguistic uniqueness of North East and Nagaland in particular.

It further stated it does not agree with the state government’s assertion that the CAA “will not impact the state of Nagaland as areas, which fall under the Inner Line Permit notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation 1873, will be outside the Act’s purview.”

The NSF appealed to Rio to place the issue of CAA on the floor of the House for thorough deliberation along with all the elected members and thereafter, adopt a firm resolution denouncing the law “which threatens to annihilate the unique culture, traditions, customs and practices, and language of the Naga people.” (UNI)