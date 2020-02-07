Liza Minnelli won’t watch Judy

Veteran actor-singer Liza Minnelli says she has no plans to watch Renee Zellweger-starrer Judy, the biopic on her mother Judy Garland.

Zellweger is raking in all the glory for her performance as Garland in the film that traces the final months of the Hollywood icon’s life.

Minnelli told Variety she has no interest in watching the Rupert Goold-directed movie.

“I hope (Zellweger) had a good time making it,” the veteran actor-singer added. Zellweger has so far picked up a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a SAG for the movie. She is a frontrunner in the best actress category at the 92nd Academy Awards due this weekend.

Minnelli was born to Garland and her second husband, director Vincente Minnelli. She is the eldest of Garland’s three children.

In 2018, Minnelli disputed a report claiming that she was helping Zellweger pull off the role of her mother in the movie.

“I have never met nor spoken to Renee Zellweger… I don’t know how these stories get started, but I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way. Any reports to the contrary are 100 per cent fiction,” Minnelli had said in a later deleted Facebook post. (PTI)