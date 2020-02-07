Lokayukta to draw contempt proceedings on coal issue

Anti-graft panel summons govt official, CBI

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Lokayukta has threatened to draw contempt proceedings against the state government and the CBI for not complying with the order to probe coal racket and transfer government officials.

The anti-graft panel had on January 10 ordered transfer of officials, including special assistant to Home Minister James Sangma and several police officers to facilitate a fair probe by the CBI into the coal scam.

As there was no response, the Lokayukta has decided to summon the additional chief secretary in-charge home and political department and the SP, CBI to get the compliance report.

The Lokayukta wanted a status report from them regarding his order on the probe into coal racket and the transfer of state government officials.

The state government had earlier questioned the role of Lokayukta by saying that the government should have been consulted before ordering the CBI probe.

However, the chairperson of the Lokayukta, PK Musahary has made it clear that independence of the anti-grant forum should be protected and it cannot function under the government directive.

Sources said that the Lokayukta was astonished over lack of proper response from the CBI and the state government to his directions.

After the January 10 directive, the order of the Lokayukta yet again on February 3 mentioned about the need on the part of Chief Secretary to file an action taken report within a week.

The Lokayukta has reiterated zero tolerance against corruption and said that the CBI was entrusted to probe the coal racket as per the provisions of the Lokayukta Act.

“Zero tolerance is the policy adopted by the Central government as declared in the statement of objects and reasons at the time of moving the bill for enactment of Lokpal and

Lokayuktas Act, 2013″, the February 3 order said.