Responsibility of DCs, SPs : Prestone

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has asserted that the government will fix responsibility on deputy commissioners and superintendents of police if they fail to stop illegal transportation of coal.

The statement comes a day after Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma accused the NPP-led MDA government of creating a cartel to facilitate illegal mining and transportation of coal.

“We are firm to see that illegal transportation of coal is stopped, but if it doesn’t then responsibility will be fixed on the district administration including DCs and SPs,” Tynsong said.

He also reiterated that instructions have been issued to all the DCs and SPs to be more vigilant and make sure that no illegal transportation of coal takes place.

It may be mentioned that the former chief minister and Opposition Congress leader Mukul Sangma on Wednesday accused the state government of creating a cartel for facilitating illegal coal mining while further alleging that there is an attempt by it to scuttle the process of Lokayukta, which recently ordered CBI inquiry into the alleged illegal activity. He even suggested that government representatives, media and independent and political bodies could check what is actually happening on ground zero.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is continuously in denial mode over illegal coal mining and has defended his brother, James Sangma, who is in-charge of Home department.