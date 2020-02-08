MDA ministers want James out

First time cabinet discussed action against HM: Hek

SHILLONG: Senior cabinet minister and BJP leader AL Hek has finally admitted that there is serious discontentment among the ministers of the MDA government over the failure to stop illegal transportation of coal.

Many of the partners of the MDA, including the UDP and PDF, have already expressed their discontentment over the failure of Home Minister James Sangma to stop the illegal mining and transportation of coal.

“It is for the first time in the history of Meghalaya and first time in my innings as five-time MLA that the cabinet ministers have discussed removal of a minister or change of portfolio of ministers. This is the first time that cabinet discussed on such matters,” Hek revealed.

He said all the cabinet ministers have made it clear either to drop James Sangma from the cabinet or reshuffle the portfolios.

Stating that he is unhappy with the alleged corruption, Hek also said that if the CBI inquiry reveals any corruption, the party here will have to take a stand against it.

He, however, denied withdrawing from the government at the moment saying an inquiry must be conducted first into the allegations.

The Lokayukta has already ordered a CBI inquiry into the illegal transportation of coal into the state.

However, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has defended his brother and Home Minister James Sangma over the issue while denying any kind of illegal transportation of coal taking place in the state.

Earlier, even the Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma had accused the MDA government of creating a cartel to facilitate illegal coal mining and transportation in the state.

Conrad, however, maintained that people can have opinions on the matter and added that it would be resolved through discussions.

Cabinet berth

Hek said since he was party’s choice for induction in the NPP-led MDA cabinet, there was no arrangement for rotation of ministerial berth.

Hek said according to central leaders he was the natural choice for ministerial post since he was the BJP legislature party leader.

Hek, however, said he would abide by the decision of the party.