Prestone asks pressure groups to have patience

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has asked agitating NGOs to wait till the state government delegation meets the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, to discuss implementation of inner line permit (ILP).

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) is holding evening sit-in demonstration in the city since February 4 to protest against CAA and the delay in implementation of ILP in the state.

The demonstration will continue till Saturday.

Tynsong said that the government is awaiting a meeting with the Union Home Minister to discuss the issue.

“The CM has written to the Home Minister and also met him recently and we have been assured that he will invite us for talks immediately after the Delhi elections are over”, he said. The elections will be held on Saturday. When asked about the demonstration being held in the city, he said: “My only request to them is let us wait till we meet the Home Minister and apprise him of the resolution passed by the Assembly on ILP”.

Asked if the government is planning to take up the issue with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Tynsong said he could not say anything on the matter adding that it is dealt with by the Home Ministry and “we have faith and confidence in Shah.”

The demand for implementation of ILP in the state intensified after the Union government extended it in Manipur when the entire region, including Meghalaya, was witnessing large scale protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

CoMSO plans direct action for ILP

Agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the demand for Inner Line Permit (ILP) will continue with plans of direct action.

In a statement issued here, the secretary of Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO), Roykupar Synrem said the pressure group will conclude its evening sit-in-demonstration on Saturday following which they will announce their direct action against the CAA and the need to implement ILP.

In this connection, the CoMSO has appealed for public support. The sit-in-demonstration will be held on the premises of State Central Library from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Earlier in the day, a leaflet on ILP was distributed by the members of CoMSO at different commercial places.