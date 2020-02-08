Sports Snippets

Chanu named best women’s lifter at weightlifting nationals

Kolkata: Railways dominated the final day of the Senior National Weightlifting Championships even as Chandrakant Mali of Services registered three records here on Friday. Former world champion Mirabai Chanu was named the Best Senior Women’s Lifter. She had shattered three records to win the women’s 49 kg crown. Youth Olympic champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga became the Best Senior Men’s Lifter. He had made a record in clean and jerk on the way to winning the men’s 67 kg for Services. But it was 32-year-old Mali’s day as he lifted a total of 330 kg. Indian Railways won both the men’s and women’s titles. Services finished the men’s as runners-up as Maharashtra took the second place in women’s category. (IANS)



NZ A post 276-5 against India

Lincoln (New Zealand): India A bowlers struck at regular intervals but middle-order batsman Glenn Phillips’ fine half-century guided New Zealand A to 276 for five on the opening day of the second unofficial Test here on Friday. Phillips smashed nine fours and a six in his 80-ball 65, while Dane Cleaver (46 not out off 115 balls) and skipper Hamish Rutherford (40 off 79 balls) also chipped in with useful contributions after the hosts won the toss and decided to bat. For India, aedium pacers Mohammed Siraj (2/58) and Avesh Khan (2/57) took a couple of wickets each, while spinner Shahbaz Nadeem also snapped one scalp. At stumps, Daryl Mitchell (36 not out) was giving company to Cleaver at Bert Sutcliffe Oval. (PTI)



Warriors reach PBL final

Hyderabad: North Eastern Warriors stormed into the final of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) for the first time after demolishing the challenge of Chennai Superstarz 3-1, here on Friday. Lee Cheuk Yiu and the mixed doubles pair of Lee Yong Dae-Kim Ha Na put the Guwahati-based franchise ahead in their first-ever semi-final in three appearances. Bodin Isara and Krishna Prasad Garaga beat the Chennai Trump of Sumeeth Reddy and Dhruv Kapila to finish it off for the Warriors. (PTI)