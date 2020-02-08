Women’s team pulls out of Badminton Asia C’ships

New Delhi: India on Friday withdrew its women badminton team from the upcoming Badminton Asia Championships in the wake of fast-spreading coronavirus but the men’s team will compete at the event in Manila.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) had named a second-string women team for the tournament to be held from February 11 to 16 but a full-strength men’s side which features World Championship bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth.

“Unforeseen health hazard apprehension due to the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in withdrawal of the women’s team for the upcoming Badminton Asian Championships, which is starting from Feb 11-16, 2020 in Manila, Philippines,” the BAI said in a statement.

“After receiving complete assurances from Badminton Asia (BA), BAI had discussed the same with the Indian squad, the men’s team agreed to travel and confirmed their participation however, the women’s team was withdrawn owing to concerns showed by parents and players,” BAI secretary general Ajay Kumar Singhania said.

The women’s was supposed to be led by young shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Malvika Bansod after Olympic medallists Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu decided to give the event a miss. Saina and Sindhu decided to skip the event to focus on Olympic qualification. The men’s team will leave for Manila on February 9. (PTI)