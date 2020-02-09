Freshly-mined coal being transported, alleges Agnes

SHILLONG: Despite the persistent denial by the government with regard to coal mining in the state, Agnes Kharshiing, CSWO president has informed that coal is still being transported from Shallang and Maweit.

The coal mining is carried out rampantly, she said.

Photos which were taken on Friday at Iewnongma village before police outpost Langpih show that trucks are kept hidden in the forest during the day. At night, they cross through Langpih to Boko in Assam.

The route that the trucks take is through NH to Rwiang near Nongstoin and from Rwiang they take the road to Langpih village.

Saying that the coal in the picture is clearly freshly mined, she questioned as to why the government is adamant in saying that there is no coal mining happening in the state.

According to the CSWO president, about 30-40 trucks ply through the routes frequently. ‘Now, the question is, who collects the royalty and who maintains all these details? Are the Syiem, KHADC, DMR, transport department, DC, police, politicians and income tax officials aware of all this? Who issues the challan? Who assess the coal,?’ she questioned. ‘This is a blatant violation of orders of Supreme Court indeed,’ she said.

The CSWO said she was also informed about the non-existent Semingkri village in South Garo Hills even when few people from the state filed a petition to the NGT to allow them to transport coal from the ‘village’.

‘When the government was made aware of such report, they should have immediately sent the DGP, SP or DC to investigate and give a correct report immediately,’’ she said.

“If no action is taken immediately regarding the matter, it shows that the government is in connivance with those who loot and cheat the people of the state,’ she added.

She requested the government to take immediate action and send the DGP, SP, and DC to inquire and file a report providing actual data and not cheat the public at large.

‘We are also informed that water bodies are being depleted in areas where coal has been mined, so the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board too should be sent to assess the situation immediately as the locals may not inform the authorities out of fear,’ she added.