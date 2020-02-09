MDA hails Administrator’s Rule in KHADC

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has hailed the decision of Governor of Meghalaya to impose Administrator’s Rule (AR) in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

Tynsong said that the state government is in favour of invoking AR in KHADC and it was expressed many times in the past.

“We always wanted that AR should be invoked in the KHADC. We are tired of seeing shifting of allegiance of the MDCs from one side to another,” Tynsong said.

According to Tynsong, the government was in favour of AR even when the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was in the majority.

“The overall functioning of the KHADC was badly affected due to lack of responsibility on the part of the MDCs. The members are not at all serious to look into the affairs of the Council,” Tynsong said.

Terming the decision of the governor to appoint East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Matsiewdor War as the administrator of KHADC as a step in the right direction to ensure smooth functioning of the Council, Tynsong added that as per the Sixth Schedule, the imposition of AR can continue for six months which again can be extended by the governor for another six months after reviewing the political situation in the Council.

When asked about the budget of the KHADC, Tynsong said that the administrator can always present the vote on account for three months.

Earlier on Friday, the Meghalaya governor approved the proposal of the state government to invoke AR.

As per the official notification, the governor appointed the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner as the administrator of the KHADC in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub para (2) of the Para 16 of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The decision to invoke AR came a day after KHADC CEM Latiplang Kharkongor had allocated portfolios to the executive members of the new Executive Committee in the Council.

In fact, KHADC Chairman PN Syiem had fixed the budget session of the KHADC on March 17.