SEBA introduces test to help students choose streams

GUWAHATI: In a first, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has taken an initiative to help students of 6,992 schools to choose proper streams for their careers through a psychometric test on March 1, 2020.

SEBA has introduced the Disha Career Guidance Test for all students between Class 9 and 12 are eligible for the examination, the official website of the education board, states.

Schools which are affiliated or come under SEBA are eligible to enroll their students for the psychometric test.

Students will need to answer 182 psychological questions which are prepared by SEBA.

All questions of the Disha exam need to be answered within two hours.

A two-page report card will be issued where the performance and suitability stream’s details will be mentioned.

The board claims that the examination will help students or parents of students to determine or find clue to choose appropriate and suitable streams to study further. The exam will also help to know psychological status of the student and help to improve their educational conditions.

HSLC/AHM exams

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC)/ Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations conducted by SEBA will be held from February 10 to 29, 2020.

This year, as many as 3,48,739 HSLC candidates and 9,707 AHM candidates will appear for the Class 10 board examination in 860 centres across Assam.

The board has from this year put in place stricter rules to penalise students engaged in any malpractice during the exam. Sources said that any student found engaging in malpractice during the ensuing HSLC/AHM examinations will be expelled for three years.