NE tribal institutions key to nature conservation: Expert

“Village heads, tribal chieftains must be in loop of conservation efforts”

GUWAHATI: “Traditional tribal institutions in the Northeast India’s Sixth Schedule areas in hills have been very much instrumental as well as can be very influential in conservation of biodiversity and wildlife in those areas,” said Prof P C Bhattacharjee.

The noted wildlife and biodiversity conservation expert and a very reputed researcher in the field cited some case studies he had experienced while working in several tribal-inhabited areas across the Northeast to highlight how the village council, village heads, district councils which have absolute command over land and resources in those areas, can be tapped for conservation of biodiversity and wildlife habitat in the region.

Prof. Bhattacharjee delivered a speech on “Role of traditional institutions in the conservation of Primates in Northeast India” in the ongoing 7th Asian Primate Symposium and Ist International Conference on Human-Primate Interface here in Gauhati University.

He flagged how the three district councils, the tribal chieftains and nokmas (village heads) in Meghalaya can be of great help for conservation of biodiversity and bio resources in areas under their jurisdiction as they wield tremendous clout in the areas under their jurisdiction.

“The tribal heads on traditional institutions have the final say in respect of natural resources and wildlife thriving in their respective areas. We have to work in coordination with their consent to achieve our goals of conservation,” Professor Bhattacharjee said.

He said the age-old traditions of conserving sacred groves (forest) among some tribes in Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Karbi Anglong (undivided) district of Assam are outstanding example of tribal people’s penchant for conservation of nature.

Substantiating his argument, Professor Bhattacharjee pointed out a unique example when tribal people in Bodoland areas of Assam provided 300 square kilometre of land for expansion of Manas National Park. “I don’t think it is possible in any other part of India and we have to take care of those benevolent tribal people as much as we can for the generosity they have shown to pave way for conservation wildlife in Manas Park.

He also recalled how during one of his trip to Mizoram he was pleasantly surprised on encountering a burial column of an endangered hoolock gibbon which couldn’t be saved from being hunted.