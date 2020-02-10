Strict punishment to culprits: Kejriwal on Gargi incident

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded that those involved in assaulting the Gargi College girls should be given strict punishment and demanded that it should be ensured that students in colleges are safe.

In a tweet in Hindi, he called the incident where the students of the women college were allegedly manhandled, molested and sexually assaulted on February 6, “sad and disappointing.”

“The misbehaviour with our daughters at Gargi College is very sad and disappointing. This cannot be tolerated at all. The culprits should be punished strictly. And it should be ensured that the children studying in our colleges are safe,” he tweeted.

The students of the girls’ college, affiliated to Delhi University and situated in the south campus, had alleged that on February 6 some drunken men reportedly entered the college and manhandled students during the third day of the annual ‘Reverie’ festival. Some students alleged they were manhandled, molested and sexually assaulted.

IANS