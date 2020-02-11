Ampareen happy over BJP’s poor show in Delhi polls

SHILLONG: With Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sweeping Delhi polls, East Shillong MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh (Congress) has heaped praises on the AAP for its performance while expressing satisfaction over BJP’s poor performance. She, however, said her party Congress fared badly in Delhi polls as was expected.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, she on the basis of AAP’s performance in Delhi polls observed that an era of political transformation was taking place in India.

“I am happy to see that there is a non-saffron entity again in the country. I am happy that we have a non-BJP government in Delhi and stop looking at why the Congress did not do well because we never expected to do well anyways”, she said.

She added, “This is a period of change and as politics develop over the years, politicians will have to be alert and I am one politician that is very alert. It is not just the failure of Congress even the BJP has failed though it had all the wherewithal to change the scenario”.

She said that she was aware that many Congress supporters had decided to vote for AAP because they wanted a force which was different from the current dispensation in the Centre.