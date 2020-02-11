Assam artisans to get Flipkart boost

GUWAHATI: The Assam industries and commerce department will soon sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Flipkart to provide local artisans, Assamese jewellery makers, small tea growers and organic cultivators a platform in online marketing.

In this connection, Akash Misra, director, government relations (East) of Flipkart engaged in a discussion with KK Dwivedi, commissioner and secretary, Industries and Commerce Department here on Tuesday.

“Flipkart would conduct training and workshops for the people involved in sectors like Assamese jewellery, Assamese silk, organic farming, so that they can access the global online market and sell their products through Flipkart’s online store,” an official statement issued here, said.