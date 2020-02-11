Conrad for dialogue not action against James

SHILLONG: Under pressure from the MDA partners to take action against Home Minister James Sangma, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said discussions are on within the coalition to amicably resolve the issue.

The chief minister on Monday said no decision has been taken to strip the minister of his home portfolio and discussions are on to address the issue.

Different political parties supporting the MDA have already expressed their resentment over the style of functioning of the home minister, who is accused of not doing much to stop the illegal mining and transportation of coal in the state.

“There has been different discussions taking place but at one level there has been no decision and it is not that we have decided to take away the portfolio,” the chief minister said.

Informing that there are different complications and issues which are coming up, Sangma added that the government, cabinet and coalition are finding ways to resolve the matter properly.

“We will continue to talk to all our partners and all concerned to find a solution which will be most amicable and acceptable to all,” the chief minister added.

Ministers from different political parties, including the United Democratic Party, People’s Democratic Front and Bharatiya Janata Party, who are supporting the alliance, have expressed their reservation against James continuing as the home minister.

The bone of contention is the unhappiness of the ministers over the manner in which the entire issue of illegal coal mining and transportation is being handled as there have been several reports about seizure of coal-laden trucks in the state while the chief minister continues to be on the denial mode over the allegations.

Even the Meghalaya Lokayukta has ordered an investigation by the CBI into the allegations of illegal coal racket.