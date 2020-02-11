Crowd swells at AAP’s Delhi office

NEW DELHI: The number of workers at the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters here continues to swell with the party office already jam packed, buoyed by the trends suggesting the return of Arvind Kejriwal-led Party.

Close to 2,000 and counting, party volunteers, supporters and workers gathered around the Aam Aadmi Party office at ITO.

According to the party, even common man of the city also came to celebrate the victory of “Delhi’s son”.

The picture, however, was totally different at the Delhi Congress office just across the road, which wore a deserted look.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh, N.D. Gupta and Sunil Gupta gave victory speeches, taking jibe at the opposition BJP.

Singh said Delhi has given mandate to its son, whom they were calling “terrorist”.

IANS