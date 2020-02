SHILLONG: Former Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly MM Danggo has asserted that he has not joined any political party after quitting NPP.

Stating that he is not in a hurry to join any party, Danggo averred that he will extend support to the Congress candidate in the bypoll to the Langrin council seat. “I will not only extend support but also campaign for Jotin Khardewsaw”, he said.