Governor Roy calls on students to uphold sanctity of India’s Constitution

1st Convocation in Tura held by ICFAI University

TURA: Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Tuesday called on the young minds of the country to uphold the sanctity of the constitution and the oneness of the country as they prepared to embark on a journey from university degrees to shaping the future.

The governor was addressing the first ever convocation in Tura of post-graduate and graduate students organised by the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India University (ICFAI) Meghalaya for their students here at its sprawling campus in Danakgre, Tura.

“It is always a great feeling to be in the midst of young minds and to exchange ideas. Leadership is picked up in the course of life and one learns certain important lessons,” said Governor Roy as he lauded ICFAI university for setting a very high standard for education in the state.

“ICFAI should be the benchmark for other private universities to follow,” urged the governor.

Conferment of degrees, presentation of medals and merit certificates were given to a large number of successful candidates, a majority of them girls, including nineteen gold medallists for securing first rank in their respective examinations. Among the awarded rank holders was a young Bhutanese student also.

Speaking on the current situation prevailing in the country, the governor expressed concern with the kind of ‘herd mentality’ taking over many of the youth and termed it as “unfortunate”.

“We live in a democracy and any person holding contrary view has a right to that view. Unfortunately, there are groups, splinter groups, who talk of creating a situation where we will be departing from the set up that we are born in that our wise constitution makers gave us. This has to be avoided at all costs,” cautioned Governor Roy as he called upon the youth to uphold the sanctity of the country.

In a veiled mention of the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi, where opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act have been blocking roads and staging sit-in dharnas on streets, the governor expressed his opposition to the blockade.

“I don’t feel it is right what the agitators are doing in one area of Delhi. But I will uphold the right of those agitators to do what they are doing so long as it is peaceful and not creating problems for others. As much as you may defer with another person, it is obligatory on the other person to defend your right to say that and to defend yours being different,” mentioned the governor quoting French historian and philosopher Voltaire who was known for his advocacy towards freedom of speech and religion.

Giving a boost to the young graduating students, Governor Roy said that the academic degrees conferred would take them through a portal and gateway in life that would expose them to the wide world.

The Chancellor of ICFAI University, Meghalaya, Col. Dr. V R K Prasad who addressed the gathering expressed joy over ICFAI being the first university to hold a Convocation in Tura.

“This convocation is unique in each student’s life and it doesn’t happen every day. A convocation is between youth and life and you will now get an opportunity to put that degree to use by acquiring knowledge,” said Col. Prasad in his address to the students.

Giving a lesson on life, Col. Prasad reminded the graduates that knowledge and wisdom were two different things.

“The process of becoming wise starts from today. To apply one’s acquired knowledge wisdom shall be of help. Success in life is not going to come easy. Don’t be discouraged by failures because it is a natural process of life. Have a strong will, perseverance, patience and keep moving,” advised Col. Dr Prasad as he motivated the students to follow the mantra of “Learning infinity forever”.

Vice Chancellor of ICFAI university, Meghalaya Dr Alicia Gatphoh while giving a brief report on the history of the university recalled the challenges it faced and overcame.

“ICFAI University began operations from rented premises of Sundare Complex in Tura market in 2007. When we began we had less than a hundred students but today we have the strength of 1550 students. This has been possible due to the visionary of our founder Late N J Yasaswy, team work and our family of ICFAIIANS,” announced Dr Gatphoh proudly much to the applause of the audience.