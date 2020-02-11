Meghalaya govt asked clear pending retirement benefits to MeECL staff

SHILLONG: The Joint Action Committee of Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) has asked the State Government to start releasing the payment of the terminal liabilities of more than three thousand permanent employees amounting to Rs 840 crore as on March 31, 2010.

Speaking to media persons after meeting Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma here on Wednesday, MeECL Joint Action Committee, T.R. Pdah said that they wanted the State Government to start payment of the terminal liabilities from April, 2020 even as he cautioned that the State Government would face more challenges if it further delayed in paying the terminal liabilities of the retired employees.

He said that the Government had assured to look after the permanent employees who were appointed before the corporatization of the Meghalaya State Electricity Board (MeSEB) on April 01 2010.

“In the MOU, the Government assured to provide terminal liabilities to all the permanent employees. We have been assured that the service conditions will be more or less equal as it was before the corporatisation of the board,” Pdah said.

He further informed that they had the file noting in which the then Meghalaya Chief Minister, Dr Mukul Sangma had assured that the Government would start to pay the terminal benefits on a monthly basis.

“This is yet to materialise till date,” MeECL JAC stated.

Informing that the Chief Minister had not given any assurance, he said that he (Conrad) would get back to them after convening the meeting of the senior officials of the finance and other concern departments.

Replying to a query, he said that the terminal liabilities of the retired employees include pension, gratuity and leave encashment.

Meanwhile, MeECL JAC general secretary, Arju Dkhar said that the MeECL had already spent an amount of Rs 570 from its own generated revenue to pay the terminal liabilities of the employees from April 1 2010 up to March 2019.

—