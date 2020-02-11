Police warn of action against permit-implementing groups

CoMSO’s direct move from tomorrow

SHILLONG: As the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) plans to go for direct action and implement Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state themselves, the state police has asserted that no non-government player can be involved in the process of checking illegal immigrants.

Talking to The Shillong Times here on Monday, DIG (Anti-Infiltration Branch), O Passi said that the anti-infiltration department is doing its job and it would continue its checking.

“As far as we are concerned, no other non-governmental player can interfere in what we are doing and our mandate is to check and we will continue to do our checking to the best we can,” Passi said.

He also said if the NGOs wish to be there and see how checking is done, the police welcomes them and have no issues with it.

According to Passi, the Anti-Infiltration Branch would soon issue orders to all the SPs to ensure that non-government organisations do not conduct any checking of the people.

Gabriel K Iangrai, Assistant Inspector General of Police, also said that they are keep a close watch on the situation and the police would take action in accordance with the law of the land.

CoMSO chairman Robertjune Kharjahrin had earlier said that their next action would start from February 12 and till the central government approves implementation of ILP in the state and till the governor gives his assent to the MRSSA (Amendment) Ordinance 2019, the CoMSO volunteers will jointly implement the mandate of the directorate of infiltration to prevent influx.

The group also plans to fix a routine and inform the District Task Force for a joint checking of illegal immigrants in the state besides assisting the labour inspectors for checking work permits.