Assam govt scheme for children of HPCL mills staff

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Wednesday formally launched two significant schemes for students, including the one-time educational grant to children of serving employees of two non-operational Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd (HPCL) mills.

Under the one-time scholarship, children of HPCL staff pursuing medical, engineering or other similar professional course would get financial aid of Rs 1 lakh each, post-graduate and research scholars will be provided Rs 75,000 each.

Besides, students pursuing graduation or polytechnic diploma courses will get Rs 50000, those pursuing higher secondary or similar courses will get Rs 25000 while school students from primary level to Class X will get Rs 10000.

According to preliminary assessment, the state government will invest about Rs 5 crore in making the scheme operational.

Besides, in a bid to provide reprieve to parents of students who stay in hostels, as many as 13414 students of 171 educational institutions (universities and colleges), have been provided a subsidy of Rs 700 (on the fee) for 10 months under the Gyan Deepika Scheme.

The state government is incurring Rs 9.36crore to make the scheme operational.

Speaking at a function here, Assam education and finance minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that such schemes could transform the lives of students in a significant manner.

“As it is, we have always looked for ways to revive the two HPCL mills – Nagaon and Cachar -besides exploring alternatives to provide succour to the employees. This one-time grant scheme is part of that initiative to help the HPCL employees in regard to the education needs of their children,” Sarma said.

Referring to the Gyan Deepika scheme, he informed that under the scheme free books will be subsequently distributed among students till the higher secondary level and thereafter funds will be distributed among students pursuing degree courses to purchase books.

“The key is to take the financial burden off from parents as far as the educational needs of their wards are concerned. Here, it is important that all beneficiaries must intimate the authorities about their bank account details so that the money can be transferred promptly,” the minister said.

Sarma further said efforts were being made to streamline the DBT (direct benefit transfer) schemes in the state so that the transfer of scheme grants to the bank accounts can take place smoothly.

“In the coming state budget, several schemes will be taken up and the endeavour would be to cater to 50 per cent of the population through direct benefit transfer of scheme funds,” he said.