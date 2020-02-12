Meghalaya Home Minister calls CoMSO for talks on Thursday  

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has called the agitating groups, Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) for talks on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that the CoMSO which is a conglomeration of different social groups across the state, has implemented its own version of Inner Line Permit (ILP) starting from Wednesday.

In a statement issued here, vice-chairman of CoMSO, Lamphrang Kharbani said checking illegal migrants was conducted by the CoMSO volunteers in Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills and Garo hills.

He informed that the CoMSO members had worked together with the police department in many areas and in Nongstoin, checking was conducted in work sites. He thanked the Directorate of Infiltration for working together with the CoMSO.

“Those who were not able to prove their Indian citizenship were not allowed to enter the state. The persons who possess necessary documents were asked brief questions as to their purpose of visiting the state, where will they stay and how many days?” the statement said.

Resorting to pressure tactic, he stated that the CoMSO would continue with its ILP like checking in the days to come since the Center was delaying the approval to implement ILP in the state.