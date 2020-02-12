Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Party claims MLA’s convoy attacked, one killed

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed unidentified men on Tuesday night opened fire on the convoy of its MLA-elect Naresh Yadav. The party said one person was killed in the attack.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told IANS that on late Tuesday night, Yadav was attacked when he was returning from temple.
“The convoy of Yadav was attacked. Unidentified men opened fire at the convoy when Yadav was returning from the temple after results. A party volunteer Ashok has been killed,” Singh said.
Singh said a party volunteer was injured following the attack. He blamed the law and order situation in Delhi for the incident. (IANS)

