12 to walk the ramp for Miss Meghalaya title

SHILLONG: Twelve contestants will sashay down the ramp to compete for the Miss Meghalaya 2020 title on February 15 to be held at famous tourist site of Bakur, Dawki.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the organisers said that Miss Meghalaya will win a cash award of Rs 1 lakh while Rs 50000 for the first runners up and Rs 30000 for the second runners up.

Meghalaya Tourism Youth Development Society in collaboration with Glamanand Supermodel India will organise the programme.

The organisers informed that the beauty pageant will be a platform for aspiring beauty queens to enter Miss Teen India, Miss International and Miss Multinational.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong will be the Chief Guest and Kyrmen Shyllla, Social Welfare Minister will be the Guest of Honour.