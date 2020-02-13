3 GHADC MDCs distance self from move to ‘oust’ chairman by opposition

Dy. Chairman accused of falsifying signatures

TURA: In a scathing attack on the current deputy chairman of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), Mettrinson G Momin of the BJP, three MDCs from the ruling NPP alliance have accused him of using their old signatures to press for the demand to remove current council chairman Denang T Sangma from his post.

The opposition in the district council, which includes MDCs from both the Congress and the BJP, are pressing for a resolution seeking the removal of the chairman accusing him of lowering the prestige and respect of the GHADC. The opposition had claimed to have the support of 18 out of 30 MDCs on their side.

However, on Wednesday three MDCs whose names were included in the list seeking the chairman’s ouster have approached the West Garo Hills deputy commissioner Ram Singh informing him through a written document that they did not give any consent or sign to the ouster move.

“We are not a signatory to the letter submitted on February 11th to the deputy chairman pertaining to the confidence lost in chairman Denang T Sangma. The list of the MDCs and signatures enclosed in the letter was an old one obtained for other purposes. They enclosed the list without our consent,” stated MDCs Dormonath Ch Sangma of Naguapara and Smith M Momin of Kharkutta constituency in their letter to the deputy commissioner.

They have urged the deputy commissioner not to forward their names to the governor and the district council affairs department over the resolution moved by the opposition to seek removal of the chairman.

A third MDC Devier M Sangma of Baghmara, whose elder brother is a sitting legislator and allied to the current NPP led government in the state, has also denied giving his signature and supporting the opposition move.