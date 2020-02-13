AHAM support groups protesting shifting of farmers’ market

Urges MDA to heed people’s voice

TURA: The A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) while expressing solidarity with local organizations that are protesting the shifting of the Jengjal Farmers’ Market in West Garo HIlls has urged the MDA Government to heed the voice of the people.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, Vice President of the movement, Georgeprince Momin recently met various stakeholders as well as the concerned department to know more about the project.

“The construction of Farmers’ market in Jengjal needs to be done with active participation and consensus with the people as it is the people of the area who will be involved in the process actively in the future. If the people of the area are alienated from the project at the initial stage, the benefit of the beneficiaries will remain aloof and the project may come to a standstill or may not benefit anyone,” Momin said.

With regard to the issue of land, Momin said that there was no need to shift the location of the project if the survey team had made it clear that there was enough of it for its construction at the original site, while adding that the shifting of the location just brings in needless suspicions in the minds of the people on one hand, and the unwarranted delay in the implementation of the project, on the other.

“We therefore, appeal to the government to heed the voice of the people of the area and construct the farmers’ market in the original location thereby fulfilling the aspirations of the people and the organizations of the area,” Momin urged.