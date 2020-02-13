CoMSO warns against further Delay in ILP implementation

SHILLONG: Irked at the delay in the implementation of Inner Liner Permit in Meghalaya, the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisation (CoMSO) has cautioned the Centre not to push them to violent forms of agitation and implement ILP in the state at the earliest.

The statement came from CoMSO chairman, Robertjune Kharjahrin after a delegation of the organisation met the Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui here in the State Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Home Minister urged to call of their drive and discussions dwelt on maintaining law and order in the state especially in view of the examinations.

Kharjahrin maintained that as far as they are concerned, their direct action is not illegal as checking at the various entry points by them was only to assist the police and stop those without valid documents from entering the state.

Despite the request from Home Minster, Khrajahrin made it clear that their direction would continue even as he maintained that the CoMSO members were not involved in the torching of two vehicles on Wednesday.

He also urged the state government to pursue the matter aggressively and push the centre to agree to implement ILP in the state even as he clarified that the members of the group are only asking for original documents of the people to prove their Indian citizenship while they enter Meghalaya.

The CoMSO members are assisting the anti-infiltration department to check any foreigner trying to enter the state. However, there have been many questions over their actions while many term their actions as illegal since no non -Government player is allowed to conduct checking on the people.

On the other hand, Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui during the meeting urged upon the CoMSO to call off their ongoing drive of implementing ILP on their own and conducting checking on people.

Rymbui said that this drive of the NGO is creating opportunity for people to take advantage of the situation which may go out of hand.

“We as government cannot sit idle and we have to see for the safety and security of the people,” he said.

Making it clear that he does not want the any such activity which could create law and order situation in the state, he added that if this things continued, the Government would have to take measures for the safety and security of the people

According to Rymbui, he would call other NGOs as well to hear their views on any issue of the state even as he added that the CoMSO told him that they would continue their drive in border areas.

When asked if this move of the CoMSO is not illegal, he said that as long as people don’t take law into their hands, he cannot say if these activities are illegal or not but Government will look into different aspects of it.

On being asked about the two vehicles which were torched in the city on Wednesday, he said that the vehicle was the property of the people’s Government and it is only the vehicle manufacturers which will benefit from such acts.

The CoMSO maintains that the they are only assisting the anti infiltration department in detecting foreign nationals which is not illegal and since the police department have less manpower. He added that they would have a review of the police department next week to know the strength and deficiencies of the department

“The Government is firm that nobody should take law into their hands,” the Home Minister said.

