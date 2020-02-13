Meghalaya Games to start from February 17

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Games will be held from February 17-21, as Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh expressed delight that the coveted games will be held after a gap of 13 years which he said will be a valuable opportunity for the tapping of sporting talents across the state.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday after a meeting of the managing committee of Meghalaya Games, Lyngdoh said that an approximate amount of Rs 70 lakhs will be budgeted for the Games. He also informed that there will be 14 disciplines in which 1900 athletes from across the state will take part in a grand sporting event lasting five days. These disciplines are Archery, Swimming, Shooting, Badminton, Basketball, Billiards and Snooker, Boxing, Judo, Karate, Taekwondo, Wushu, Football, Tennis and Table Tennis.

He also stated that the sporting events will be held at JN Stadium, St. Anthony’s School playground, Nongthymmai Sports Club and Shillong Club for Indoor games.

Admitting that the infrastructure for coming up with better sporting facilities is still lacking, Lyngdoh said that efforts are on to improve sports infrastructure at a time when the state is also looking forward to host the National Games 2022.