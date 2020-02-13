Siju youth body urges CM to look into area’s issues

TURA: The AYWO from Siju in South Garo Hills has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to look into various issues plaguing the region.

Members of the organization on Wednesday met the Chief Minister during his visit to the area and submitted a memorandum listing various demands concerning the area.

Among others, the organizations sought the upgradation of the Siju PHC to CHC. Informing that the PHC was at present in shambles, the organization urged that the same is upgraded to CHC with sanctioning of additional fund for infrastructure and appointment of more staff.

With Siju being inhabited mostly by the Atong Sub Tribe, the organization felt that their rich culture and tradition needs to be promoted and showcased to the outside world as well as their vocabulary and literature recognized for which the government should take initiatives. With this in mind, the organization sought the sanction of extra fund under Integrated Art and Culture Development Programme (IACDP) towards the annually held Chywgyn Festival to promote Atong Culture and Tradition in a bigger way.

Stating that countless memorandums served to successive government demanding the construction of NH-62 have been of no use, the organization sought the immediate construction of the about 195 kilometre stretch of the highway from Dainadubi via Karonggre.

As Siju is currently covered under Baghmara Community and Rural Development (C&RD) Block, the organization urged the government to fulfil the long pending demand of the people of Siju and its surrounding areas, which is to set up a C&RD Block in the area.

Other demands made by the organization in the memorandum included the opening of an SBI branch in Siju and speedy completion of the ongoing construction of the Model School in Siju to address the educational needs of the rural children from the area.