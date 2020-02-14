14 killed in bus accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Firozabad (UP): Fourteen people were killed and 25 injured when a bus rammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow expressway here, officials said on Thursday. The accident took place on Wednesday night, they said.

“The toll in the bus accident has gone up to 14. Besides, 25 injured are undergoing treatment in different hospitals,” Senior Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel said.

SP (Rural) Rajesh Kumar said the accident took place around 10 pm on Wednesday in the Nagla Khanagar police station area when the double-decker bus carrying passengers from Delhi to Motihari, in north Bihar, crashed into the stationary truck.

There were around 50 people on the bus at the time of the accident, Kumar said. One of the passengers, who was admitted to Etawah hospital, told news persons that he lost consciousness after the crash. “When I regained consciousness, I found everything around me lying broken. I was on the upper floor of the sleeper bus when the accident occurred. I was brought here (Saifai hospital in Etawah) in an ambulance later. All the passengers were from Bihar. (PTI)