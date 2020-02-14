Meghalaya on top vs Arunachal in Ranji

shillong: Meghalaya have Arunachal Pradesh firmly against the ropes in their Ranji Trophy match in Dibrugarh after a strong performance on the second day on Thursday.

Resuming on 387/4 with guest-professional Punit Bisht on 163 not out, Meghalaya went on to declare their first innings on 576/9. By stumps Arunachal were on 115/5, still trailing by 461 runs.

Although his batting partner Sanjay Yadav (22) was dismissed a little over two overs into play, Bisht continued where he left off to reach a fantastic personal score of 250 off 263 deliveries. By the time he was dismissed Bisht had struck 26 fours and one six. He was given good company by Wanlambok Nongkhlaw who struck his highest first-class score and maiden half-century in an innings of 70. His dismissal was followed by that of Aryan Borah (13) in the same over, which prompted Meghalaya to declare on a massive total. This was, incidentally, Borah’s debut in senior cricket having been promoted from the U-19 team.