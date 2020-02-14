Union min shown black flags

SHILLONG: CoMSO members on Thursday showed black flags to the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Krishan Pal Gurjar, when he visited Nongpyndeng, West Khasi Hills for distribution of free aids and assistive devices under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) scheme. They also held placards demanding ILP.

CoMSO chairman Robertjune Kharjahrin said that the protest was to remind the Union government that the demand for ILP is still pending with the Centre and it must give its approval to the legislation at the earliest. “We are not against development, but we want to remind the Union government that Meghalaya demands ILP,” he said.