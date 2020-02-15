30 NET qualified students of USTM felicitated under pay-back policy

GUWAHATI: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), a private sector varsity in Meghalaya, has celebrated the success of its 30 students who have cleared the tough UGC and CSIR NET examination held in December 2019.

The NET qualified students were felicitated under the ‘Pay-Back Policy’ of the university in the varsity campus near here on Saturday. The students including one who got all India Rank 24, were honoured at a programme organized by USTM.

Like previous year, this year too USTM will return the entire course fee to all the NET successful students as per its unique Pay Back Policy. The main objective of giving this Award is to inspire and create competitiveness among the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM said that the university is giving such kind of incentives to students so that students become more competitive and motivated. He also stated that USTM has introduced a new course called ‘BA Administration and Governance (BAAG)’ with the prime focus on grooming students for competitive examinations like IAS, IPS conducted by UPSC. “USTM is committed to its assurance that no brilliant student should be deprived of pursuing higher education only because of their financial incapability,” he added.

Addressing the felicitation programme, Dr Mridul Hazarika, Vice Chancellor of USTM said that universities must work for societal development and USTM has displayed an exemplary gesture by returning the entire course fee to the successful students in the competitive examinations. He said that the growth and developmental activities that has been witnessed by USTM within a decade is no doubt a matter of pride. He encouraged the students by his inspirational words and handed over rewards to the performer students.

Nazim Uddin Afzal, a USTM student from the Department of Zoology has cleared CSIR-NET in Life science with All India Rank 24 in the recently declared results. The successful students include: Mondakaru Sutong, Bentham Momin, Hyunilo Tep, Bansaralin Kharumnuid, Chandana Brahma, Joyhring Runlel, Rima Mani Devi, Rupshikha Choudhury, Wapangkumla Imchen, Honaito, Rokoneisano Medoze, Poushali Goswami, Reeju Bargayary, Onima Dakpe, Kashmira Khanam, Dampu Dulom, Tatum Kodak, Chharer Marak, Alisha Marba Rani, Livili K Sumi, Hinotoli S Achumi, Nikul Narzary, Hiketoli H Yepthomi, Ashish Thakur, Lochumbeni Ezung, Dixita Phukan, Kuki Saikia, Shiangchiu, Rubi Tamang, Nazim Uddin Afzal. The programme ended with vote of thanks delivered by Dr Balendra Kr Das, Director Administration of USTM.