M’laya crush Arunachal by innings and 248 runs

SHILLONG: Meghalaya rode to a stomping victory by an innings and 248 runs over Arunachal Pradesh on the third day of their Ranji Trophy match in Dibrugarh on Friday.

Resuming their first innings on 115/5, Arunachal were all out for 222 before being squashed by Meghalaya for just 106 in their second innings after being forced to follow-on.

Guest-professional Sanjay Yadav was the pick of the Meghalaya bowlers, taking 7/85 in the match (3/61 in the first innings and 4/24 in the second).

It was definitely a team result in the bowling department for Meghalaya, with Chengkam Sangma (3/53), Ravi Teja (3/43), debutant Aryan Borah (3/21) and Abhay Negi (3/77), all having taken three wickets each over the two innings.

Mohammed Nafees Saddique took 1/22 in the second innings.

For his sensational 250 in Meghalaya’s only innings, guest-professional Punit Bisht was named man-of-the-match.

CK Nayudu Trophy

Meanwhile, as their Ranji Trophy match ended another one between Meghalaya and Arunachal began, this time in the U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy.

Meghalaya won the toss and put their opponents in to bat first on the first day in Mangaldai, Assam.

Arunachal Pradesh were then dismissed for 153, with Elchiang Ch Momin scalping 4/34, while Anish Charak claimed 3/22 and Roberth Sangma 2/30.

In response Meghalaya had reached 92/4 at stumps, trailing by 61 runs. Rohit Shah has top-scored with 35 not out so far and he will have Roshan Warbah (11 not out) for company tomorrow morning.