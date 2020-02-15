Training on food processing imparted to SHG members

TURA: A five day training programme on food processing was organised for self help group members under Rongram and Dalu community development blocks by the National rural Livelihood mission-Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood scheme in collaboration with the College of Community Science here at the institute’s sprawling campus in Sangsanggre.

The programme, under the theme “Processing and Value Addition of Locally Available Agri-Horti produce of Meghalaya”, was marked with a valedictory programme on Saturday attended by the deputy commissioner of the district and other dignitaries.

Addressing the SHG members, deputy commissioner Ram Singh gave a motivational speech and enlightened the gathering about the importance of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) which he said was about nationality, susceptibility and serviceability. He also shared stories of his real life experiences in the rural villages which shows one the path to a happy, peaceful and successful life.

The deputy commissioner encouraged the SHG members to take advantage of such training programs which gradually paves the way for them to become successful entrepreneurs.

Some of the participating members of the SHGs also shared their experience about the training and mentioned that it would put them in good stead in the days to come.

The Dean of the College of Community Science, Puspita Das, the head of department of food science at the college, Dr. Namita Singh and district mission manager of NRLM-MSLRS Michelle Ch Momin also spoke during the valedictory programme.

A brief training programme overview was also presented to the gathering by the course director Ashok Kumar.