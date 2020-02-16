Centre faces KSU backlash for delay in implementing ILP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students Union has slammed the central government over the delay in approving implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

KSU President Lambok Marngar on Saturday said, “ The Centre is insulting the state by delaying ILP and it must remember that a resolution in this regard has been passed by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.”

He said that the ILP is the voice of the people of the state and Centre must respect it even as he asked the state government to pursue the matter more vigorously.

He said that the KSU and other NGOs will continue to organise public meetings across the state to sensitise people about the need for ILP while adding that the group will wait and watch the situation before taking a call on its next course of action.

“ When time comes, we will decide what action we need to take,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah last time had told the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, to wait till after the Delhi Assembly elections for a discussion on the issue.

Two earlier likely dates— after New Year and then after Republic Day—did not materialize.

The chief minister is now likely to meet Shah again next week to seek an appointment for the discussion with a delegation from the state.

The demand for ILP gained momentum in the state during last year’s anti CAA protest in the state when the Centre granted ILP to Manipur.

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) has also decided to continue its protest against the delay on the part of the Centre to implement ILP in the state.

The CoMSO had raised slogans against the two union ministers who visited the state recently.

Moreover, the CoMSO volunteers had also carried out anti-infiltration drives by checking documents of the visitors to the state besides migrant workers.

Though the Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui met the members of CoMSO and urged them not to take law into their hands, there was no positive feedback from them as they have decided to carry on with the anti-infiltration drives.

The state government will review the law and order situation next week to ensure that there is peace and tranquility in the state.