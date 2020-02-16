GH student body seeks new Siju block

From Our Correspondent

TURA: Members of the Garo Students’ Union from Siju region of South Garo Hills have called upon Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to set up a new community and rural development block and upgrade the roads and medical facilities over there.

Buoyant by the recent visit of the chief minister who inaugurated a tourist lodge and laid the foundation for a new road, the student union has given a memorandum urging for the establishment of a block at Siju. “Siju is currently under the jurisdiction of Baghmara C&RD Block and for any official works and purposes the general public have to travel all the way to Baghmara which is distant. There is a need for the establishment of a block at Siju,” the GSU memo said.

The union has also apprised the government about the deplorable road condition from Siju bazaar to Tolegre-a distance of 10 km, which is used by the public in large numbers, particularly during the weekly market day. “This road is causing immense hardship to both public and traders,” the GSU said.

While seeking up-gradation of the Siju primary health centre into a community health centre, the union brought it to the notice of the chief minister that many times, medicines are not available in the hospital dispensary compelling patients to procure them from private pharmacies outside.

They also sought repair of the sub-road connecting the health centre with the mission compound locality in the area.