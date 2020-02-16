Indo-Bangla armies ready for counter-terrorism

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: India and Bangladesh armies are ready to carry out any joint counter-terrorism operation under the United Nations mandate to neutralise any threat anywhere in the world.

As the curtains came down on the 14-day Ex SAMPRITI-IX, an Indo- Bangladesh joint army training exercise at Umroi, on Saturday, the two neighbouring armies were brimming with confidence to carry out any counter-terrorism operation together successfully.

Major General Sandeep Bajaj, while speaking to media persons, informed that the two armies conducted joint operation under UN environment Chapter 7 and did all the drills.

Stating that it was a great experience, he said that both the armies will take back lessons.

Major General Safiul Alam of the Bangladesh Army said,” India and Bangladesh through this exercise have developed the interoperability and tactical drills”.

He observed that by learning the organisational structure of the two armies, both are confident of operating in any kind of counter-terrorism environment under UN mandate to neutralise any threat.

Pointing out that the two countries share a bonding since the Bangladesh war of liberation in 1971, he said that both the armies are cooperating through exchange of training administration and various ceremonial activities and this exercise is one such engagement.