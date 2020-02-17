4 Tura-bound passengers, driver hurt in mishap

GUWAHATI: Five passengers of a Tura-bound Maruti Swift DZire were injured when the vehicle lost control and rammed into a culvert before skidding off the road and falling into a roadside gorge at Dabli under Dudhnoi police station in Goalpara on Monday morning.

According to police, the commercial vehicle bearing registration number, ML-05S-1133, was coming from Shillong before the mishap occurred at 6.15am.

“The injured have been identified as Patricia Sawiyan, Kalpa Singh Sawiyan, Penting Sawiyan, Iraplang Swaiyan, who are from the same family, while the driver has been identified at Ibam Selstar Urea,” Dudhnoi police station officer in-charge, Mukut Kakati told The Shillong Times on Monday.

It was not known whether driver indulged in over-speeding. However, the front portion of the vehicle was severely damaged.

“After preliminary treatment at a primary health centre in Dudhnoi, the five have been reportedly referred to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.