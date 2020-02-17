CoMSO to put pressure on DC to check influx

SHILLONG: Taking another step on its direct action, the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) has proposed a joint checking with the district authorities to detect infiltration.

Earlier, the CoMSO volunteers had carried out inspection along with the police.

Talking to The Shillong Times, the chairman of CoMSO, Robert June Kharjahrin said, “We will soon meet the Deputy Commissioner, who is the chairperson of the District Task Force, in-charge of infiltration at the district level and the district level labour officer to demand that they must do a joint checking of foreigners taking shelter in the state besides labourers and employees in construction sites, industries, factories, mining areas and also in shops and other agencies”.

He said that the CoMSO will also meet the District Council authorities on Trade and Labour license regarding the matter.

He also informed that there will be a public meeting on Monday to oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Act and demand for Inner Line Permit (ILP) at Mairang and Diengiei area (Mawlai Dong village).

The CoMSO had started its own ILP regime to check the entry of people in the state since February 12.

Earlier, the then MUA government created the district task forces in seven districts and another four were added in 2013 which are tasked to check illegal immigrants in the districts.