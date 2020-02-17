GSU’s coal seizure at Dalu exposes illegal transport from SGH

TURA: Though there is a ban on the lifting and transportation of coal in the state, the continuation of the illegal activity in South Garo Hills has been revealed with the seizure of a consignment from a truck by the Dalu unit of the GSU.

Members of the local GSU unit on Monday morning stopped a truck and upon checking found that it was carrying sacks of coal. When members of the organization confronted the occupants of the vehicle, they were shown what appeared to be a transportation order allegedly given by the South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner on February 7.

While it is unclear whether the order is fake or real, its possession by the transporters at a time when the lifting or transportation of coal is temporarily suspended in the state raises some questions. The order also did not carry the official seal of the DC although it did have some initials scribbled on it.

The transportation order to take possession and transport approximately 50 MT from a place under Baghmara Police Station, along the Simsang river was given to one, Bernard Sangma of RC compound in Baghmara, South Garo Hills. As per the order, the coal was being transported to a brick kiln at Adanggre in Dalu.

Meanwhile, the local unit of the GSU along with Mindikgre unit president, Greneth M Sangma have condemned the illegal activity questioning how the order for coal transport can be given when the same has been temporarily suspended in the state.

“It is illegal even if the order is real. But if it is fake, strong action must be taken against those in possession of it,” the union said while informing that it would be filing an FIR.