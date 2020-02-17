SHILLONG: East Jaintia Adventure, Cultural and Tourism Society president Jasper Bareh said that the society would hold Latuthiñ Festival on February 22 at Lamu Falls, Iapmala.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Bareh said that the purpose behind holing the festival was to promote the tourism industry in the area.

The festival is named after the orchid flower which grows on steep hill-sides and any beautiful girl is likened to the Latuthiñ flower.

Some of the bands that will be performing at the festival will come from Jamaica, Sweden, Nagaland besides local bands such as Summersalt and Fourth Element will perform in fashion shows and other cultural programmes.