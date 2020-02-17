Iona W Pariat (87), fondly known as Kong Nana, mother of Minette Nichols-Roy passed away on Sunday at Windermere, Umpling. Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1 pm and will be laid to rest at the Mawkhar Presbyterian Church Cemetery at Mission Compound.



Deaconess Multi-purpose Papang, mother of Evanteibor Papang (Ban) of Lumdiengjri passed away on Sunday. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday at 1 pm at the New Testament Restoration Church cemetery at Mawroh Golflink.